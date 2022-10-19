Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.95 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. 1,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,681. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

