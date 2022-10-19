Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. 4,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $77.51.

