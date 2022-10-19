Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 7,626 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

MSI traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.85. 57 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

