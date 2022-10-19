Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 950 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EFG traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $74.89. 849,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

