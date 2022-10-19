Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NXST opened at $184.94 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.32 and a 200 day moving average of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

