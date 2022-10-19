Empowered Funds LLC Buys 494 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after buying an additional 1,553,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5,479.0% during the 1st quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

