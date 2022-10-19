Empowered Funds LLC Has $580,000 Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $160,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $140.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

