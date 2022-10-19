Empowered Funds LLC Has $701,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.