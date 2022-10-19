Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,278,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pinterest by 156.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 266,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 76.6% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 469,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,839.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,750 shares of company stock worth $3,246,606. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.