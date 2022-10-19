Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average is $98.20. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $291.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.37.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,478 shares of company stock worth $1,556,509. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

