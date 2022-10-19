Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 315 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 164,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after buying an additional 102,201 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,241,000 after acquiring an additional 101,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 153.1% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 163,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,435,000 after acquiring an additional 98,887 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.64.

Shares of MELI opened at $853.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,711.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $903.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $860.86.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

