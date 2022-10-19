Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $330.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

