Empowered Funds LLC Takes $858,000 Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after acquiring an additional 305,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after acquiring an additional 831,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after acquiring an additional 574,203 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

