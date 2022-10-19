Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 137.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.