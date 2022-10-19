Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $982.80 million-$994.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.64 million. Endava also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.

Endava Stock Up 2.7 %

Endava stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20. Endava has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 446,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 230,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 198.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147,525 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

