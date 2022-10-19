Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.80 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and $205,554.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00081105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007236 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,336,602 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.