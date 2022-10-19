Energi (NRG) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Energi has a market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $198,726.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00078730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00061058 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00025216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007091 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,555,205 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.