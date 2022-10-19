Energy New Technology In Green Sells 1,800 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,581,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,542,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy New Technology In Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 17,494 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $195,582.92.

On Thursday, October 6th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 10,199 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $118,308.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 96,137 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,106,536.87.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $3,014,932.57.

NuScale Power Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SMR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. 747,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,227. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

