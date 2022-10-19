Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have commented on ENFN. Bank of America lowered shares of Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 228.22% and a negative return on equity of 345.65%. The business had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enfusion will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,553,000 after acquiring an additional 67,779 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 0.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after buying an additional 49,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 713,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 73,224 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enfusion

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.