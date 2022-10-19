Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.14. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $164.01.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. Enovis’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 258,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

