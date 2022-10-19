Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,450

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC upgraded Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,025 ($24.47) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,089.14.

Entain Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF remained flat at $13.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. Entain has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

