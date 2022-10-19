Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Up to $16.48

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $16.91. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRDA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $542.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $47,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,576.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $47,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,576.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $46,984.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,637.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,788 shares of company stock worth $570,096. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

