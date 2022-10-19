EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $147.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $149.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.81.

EOG stock opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

