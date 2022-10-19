Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.0% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. 705,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,424,524. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

