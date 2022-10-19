Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives $190.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPOKY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 162 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 170 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Epiroc AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:EPOKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

