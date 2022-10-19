Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $161.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $250.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EFX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.44.

Shares of EFX opened at $165.94 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $156.74 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.15.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

