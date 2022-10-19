Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.18. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $372.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.34. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 930,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 170,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.