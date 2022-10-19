Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Downgraded to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ETRN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after acquiring an additional 451,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,681 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,914 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

