Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Up 0.8%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.89. 94,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 141,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN)
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.