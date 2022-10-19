Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Up 0.8%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.89. 94,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 141,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter worth $193,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

