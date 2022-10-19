ERn Financial LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA raised its holdings in KLA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $214,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 21.0% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.47.

Insider Activity

KLA Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at $12,960,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,633. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

