ERn Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after purchasing an additional 577,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,060,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,200,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,581,000 after buying an additional 243,401 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.91.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.45. 5,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,796. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

