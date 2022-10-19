ERn Financial LLC Sells 394 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.6% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.19.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

