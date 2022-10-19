essensys (LON:ESYS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.50

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.50 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.56), with a volume of 259105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.63).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of essensys in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

essensys Trading Down 12.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of £29.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73.

About essensys

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company's products include Connect, a software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day operations.

