ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Trading Up 3.2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.