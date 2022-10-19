EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,627 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 228,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

