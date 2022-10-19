EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

British American Tobacco Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.