EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,205 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of BP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,366 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of BP by 14.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 256,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.57%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

