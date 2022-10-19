EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,320,000 after purchasing an additional 771,393 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Charles Schwab Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.
Charles Schwab Profile
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.
