EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

