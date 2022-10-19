EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

