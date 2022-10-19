EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $408.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.39. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.13.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.