EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $547,000. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 68,425 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.46 and a twelve month high of $108.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

