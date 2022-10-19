EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

