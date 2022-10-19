EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $264,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,541,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 265.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.