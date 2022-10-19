EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $264,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,541,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 265.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

Featured Articles

