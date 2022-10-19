Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. 96,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

