Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 162,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,409. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $73.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

