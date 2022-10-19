Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VOO traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.73. 183,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,256. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

