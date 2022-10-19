Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,242 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 658,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,338,458. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $134.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.61.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

