Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.69.

NFLX stock traded up $31.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.75. 992,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,609,505. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

