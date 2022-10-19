Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,748,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.